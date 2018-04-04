AP
Ex-Spartan football players enter pleas in sex assault case
- Matthew Dae Smith
- Updated
- 0
Tags
As featured on
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three former Michigan State University football players accused in the 2017 sexual assault of a woman in an apartment bathroom have pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended
promotion spotlight
And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4!
Latest Local Offers
Ruby Mountain HVAC Refrigeration LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.