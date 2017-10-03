Friends, family remember those killed or injured in Las Vegas shooting
They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners.
They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends.
They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media.
At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.
Details emerged Monday about the lives of those who died, as well as countless more who were injured. Friends waited for text messages that never came, families learned the worst from hospitals and local authorities. In a few cases, families still frantically searched Monday night for news. Many have launched fundraising campaigns for the children and families left behind, while others have vowed to start scholarship funds in their loved ones' names.
Here's a glimpse at some of the people who died after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.
ANGIE GOMEZ: 'CHEERFUL YOUNG LADY WITH A WARM HEART'
Angela "Angie" Gomez died in the Las Vegas shooting, according to a statement from the Riverside Unified School District in California.
Gomez graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 2015, where she was a cheerleader. School staff remembered her as a "fun-loving young lady with a great sense of humor."
Gomez participated in the Riverside Children's Theater and was involved in choir. The school district said Gomez was a hard worker who "always challenged herself academically."
Friend Lupe Avila wrote in a tribute to Gomez online that she was a "cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit."
TARA ROE SMITH: MOTHER OF TWO WAS 'BEAUTIFUL SOUL'
Tara Roe Smith, 34, of Alberta, Canada, went to Las Vegas with her husband Zach for a weekend getaway.
Her aunt, Val Rodgers, said Smith was among those who died in the music festival shooting in Las Vegas.
"She was a beautiful soul. She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Rodgers said Tuesday.
Smith, the mother of two young boys, lived in Okotoks.
HEATHER WARINO ALVARADO: MOTHER-DAUGHTER CONCERT DATE ENDS IN TRAGEDY
Heather Warino Alvarado made the three-hour drive from her southern Utah home to Las Vegas to get away for the weekend and take her daughter to a country music festival.
Her daughter was unharmed in the Sunday night shooting, but the 35-year-old Warino Alvarado was one of at least 59 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the concert-goers.
Friends and family received confirmation she had died Monday night from Las Vegas police, according to a news release Tuesday from the Cedar City Fire Department, where her husband was a firefighter.
Warino Alvarado ran an in-home day care center in Cedar City, Utah, and was a devoted wife and mother of three children who was always willing to help others, said longtime friend Megan Jackson Gadd.
"She has made huge impacts on those around her with even the smallest gestures," Jackson Gadd said in a Facebook messenger conversation. "A person like her will never be replaced or forgotten and will be missed dearly every day for the rest of our lives."
The daughter, whose age and identity is being kept private to protect her privacy, is physically OK, she said.
RHONDA LEROCQUE: 'BEAUTIFUL LIFE' CUT SHORT IN LAS VEGAS
Priscilla Champagne on Tuesday described 42-year-old Rhonda LeRocque to reporters as a kindhearted woman with a "beautiful life."
LeRocque had attended the concert Sunday with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter. LeRocque's daughter was taken back to their hotel before the shooting occurred.
Champagne says LeRocque's husband, Jason, was next to her when she fell. He had thought she was ducking but she did not get up.
Champagne says LeRocque loved cooking, music and her family. She worked at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, office of the design company IDEO.
LeRocque was from Tewksbury, a town located about 24 miles northwest of Boston.
NESYA TONKS: 'I CAN HEAR HER LAUGH ... RIGHT NOW'
Neysa Tonks' employer remembered her as a "great mother, colleague and friend."
The 46-year-old mother of three boys worked for the Las Vegas office of Technologent Inc., which offers technology solutions to companies. She was killed in the shooting rampage at the concert.
"Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent — she will be greatly missed by all!" said a statement posted by the California-based company.
The company has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help her family.
Tonks grew up in Utah. Her brother, AJ Yerage, told the CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City that he felt "lucky" that Tonks was a part of his life and that she loved making jokes.
"I can hear her laugh, her voice in my head and my heart right now," Yerage told KUTV.
BAILEY SCHWEITZER: CALIFORNIA WOMAN REMEMBERED AS 'THE PERKY ONE'
A one-time high school cheerleader who loved country music, Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield, California, went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival to see some of her favorite acts.
A day after the 20-year-old's death, co-workers at the software company where she worked held a vigil. Friends and colleagues gazed at white candles lit in her memory Monday night.
"No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around," said a statement by Fred Brakeman, chief executive officer of Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., where Schweitzer was a receptionist.
"If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed," he said.
Schweitzer graduated in 2015 from Centennial High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. On social media she often posted photos from Bakersfield Speedway, a dirt auto-racing track that her family owns.
THOMAS DAY JR.: 'EVERYBODY STARTED RUNNING FOR COVER AND THE GUY KEPT SHOOTING'
Thomas Day Jr. was a big country music fan so there was no doubt when he heard about the Route 91 Harvest he would go to Las Vegas. And he'd take his whole family with him.
"He was just a fun loving boy, a great family man who loved to spend time with his family," said Thomas Day Sr. who spoke on the phone, surrounded by his son's four grown children at his Las Vegas area home. "He is the one who got them all together."
Day, 54, was one of 59 people who shot to death by a man who sprayed the Sunday night concert with bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Day's father said he was at home when he received a frantic telephone call from his grandson and one of his granddaughters. "They were standing right there and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," said the 75-year-old Day. "Everybody started running for cover and the guy kept shooting."
Day said none of his grandchildren were struck by bullets, and he said that a friend of his son rushed him to a hospital but there was nothing doctors could do.
"His friend said he was still breathing when he got there, the hospital said he wasn't," said Day. "But who knows."
Day said he moved to the Las Vegas area about three years ago after he raised his family in Corona, California, a community just outside Riverside and about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. A builder, he raised his son in his business and watched as his son became a successful and respected builder in his own right.
"He was very well-liked in the Riverside area," his father said.
Struggling to speak about his son, Day mentioned how he "played softball and everything' and how he loved his three daughters and son and his two grandchildren and how Day's children remained close to their father and jumped at the chance to drive to Las Vegas to attend a country music show.
"We always had fun together," he said.
JENNY PARKS: HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEARTS: ONE SURVIVES, ONE DIES
Bobby Parks' wife was planning to throw him a 40th birthday party next week before Jenny Parks was killed at the concert, friend Jessica Maddin said.
The couple were high school sweethearts and they have two children.
Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in California.
Maddin met Parks while working at 24 Hour Fitness.
Later Parks would help Maddin who started a group, Jessica's Hope Project, that provides care packages to troops.
Maddin now is trying to raise funds for her friend, Bobby Parks, on a GoFundMe page. Bobby Parks was shot in the arm and hand and is awaiting surgery, Maddin said.
"It breaks my heart," Maddin said. "People go to concerts to have a good time, connect with others and escape the tragedies of this world."
CHRISTOPHER ROYBAL: VETERAN REMEMBERED AS JOVIAL, HARD WORKING
Christopher Roybal, 28, was described as jovial and fun-loving, despite experiencing intense combat during four tours in the Middle East.
"He is a guy that could always put a smile on your face ... after all the stuff he had been through," said David Harman, who founded a company that owns the Colorado gym where Roybal worked.
Roybal, 28, worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside, California, before he moved at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs.
"As far as responsibility and discipline and work ethic, there wasn't any question about him coming on board with us," said Harman, who has known Roybal for about 4 ½ years. "He was a good hard worker, a grinder."
"He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you," Harman added. "He is that guy who would find solutions, not report on problems."
Harman said Roybal served in Afghanistan and was coping with the loss of a friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device. Roybal adopted his friend's bomb-sniffing dog, Bella, but was devastated when she died of old age.
"That dog saved his life quite a few times," Harman said.
Roybal mentioned the dog in a July 18 Facebook post that also included a lengthy description of his experience getting shot at in combat.
He ends the post: "What's it like to be shot at? It's a nightmare no amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys."
STACEE ETCHEBER: A GRUELING SEARCH FOR A MISSING WOMAN, AND THEN THE WORST
Stacee Etcheber of Novato, California, was listed as missing for hours before her family found got the worst possible news: The mother of two was dead.
At the concert, her husband told her to hide, then to run, as he helped a concertgoer next to him who had been shot, said Al Etcheber, her brother-in-law.
Her husband, Vincent Etcheber, is a San Francisco police officer, and his training kicked in immediately when shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.
He told Stacee and the couple's three friends to protect themselves behind a nearby barrier. Then he told them to run, just before the second round of shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.
He has not heard from Stacee since, and she was not carrying an ID.
"It's been a grueling 15 hours with no information," Al Etcheber said Monday. On Tuesday morning, he posted on Facebook that the worst fears had been realized — she was dead.
Stacee, 50, worked as a hairdresser. Al Etcheber called her a loving wife and great mother who was "tough as nails and just the salt of the earth."
QUINTON ROBBINS: NEVADA OUTDOORSMAN KNOWN FOR LAUGH, SMILE
Quinton Robbins was the big brother who coached his little brother's flag football team, the prom king who was nice to everyone regardless of their high school social standing, an outdoorsman who loved to fish and boat around the lake.
"The kid was loved by everyone," said Mike Wells, Robbins' uncle who is serving as a spokesman for the family. "He was popular in high school, but would walk up to the kid who wasn't so popular and befriend him and make him feel good."
Robbins, 20, died Sunday, likely moments after a bullet struck his chest and left his body through his lower back. He was up on his knees, looking for a spot to take his girlfriend for shelter, Wells said, recounting Robbins' girlfriend's account of the terrifying moments. "I think I got shot," Robbins looked at her and said before collapsing.
"He died probably within seconds after the bullet hit him," Wells said.
Robbins leaves behind a younger brother and sister, who adored him, as well as his parents, Wells said. His parents sat beside Robbins, who had already died, until about 5 or 6 in the morning, Wells said, before rushing home to make sure they could tell his 11-year-old brother the news themselves.
Robbins worked for the athletic department in his home city of Henderson, Nevada.
"The positive impact he had on everyone was huge," Wells said.
BILL WOLFE: MISSING WRESTLING COACH CONFIRMED DEAD
Police in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, have confirmed that the family of local wrestling coach Bill Wolfe says he was one of the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shootings.
The police chief's office referred The Associated Press Tuesday to a post on the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling Facebook page.
"It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," read a statement posted Tuesday morning. "Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers."
The police department says Wolfe's family has asked for privacy.
Wolfe initially was listed as missing Monday until his death later was confirmed.
Shippensburg is southwest of Harrisburg. Members of the wrestling team are in elementary through high school. Wolfe was the team's head elementary coach.
CHRISTIANA DUARTE: JAPANESE BASEBALL PLAYER GETS NEWS OF COUSIN KILLED IN LAS VEGAS
A former New York Yankee playing baseball in Japan is cutting his season short because his cousin was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Japanese media report that Brandon Laird will leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.
Public broadcaster NHK says Laird's 22-year-old cousin Christiana Duarte was one of the 59 victims.
Laird is a third baseman with Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters. He was a contender for this year's home run title with 32 home runs, three behind leader Alfredo Despaigne of the SoftBank Hawks.
He also played for the Houston Astros before coming to Japan in 2015.
DORENE ANDERSON: ALASKA WOMAN WAS LOCAL HOCKEY FAN
Dorene Anderson was the second person from Anchorage, Alaska, confirmed killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, her husband's employer said Monday.
Anderson's husband, John, works for the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. The CEO of that organization sent an email to employees Monday informing them that Dorene had been killed in the shooting.
Anderson described herself on her Facebook page as a stay-at-home wife and mother whose outside interest was a passion for the Alaska Aces, a minor league hockey team that recently disbanded and was sold to the parent company of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. She had been a member of the Aces' "Cowbell Crew."
Stacy Shubert, the director of governmental relations and public affairs for the corporation, told The Associated Press that the family has requested privacy.
CHARLESTON HARTFIELD: OFF-DUTY OFFICER COACHED KIDS, WAS RESPECTED LEADER
Off-duty Las Vegas police officer and youth football coach Charleston Hartfield was among those killed, two of his friends said.
Hartfield, 34, was known as a selfless, respected leader who brought out the best in his players, said Stan King, whose son played football for Hartfield.
Troy Rhett, another friend of Hartfield's through football, said he knew from social media that Hartfield was attending the Sunday concert. When he heard about the shooting, he texted him, hoping to learn Hartfield was safe. He never heard back, and Rhett said he learned through another friend Monday morning that Hartfield had died.
Hartfield, who also went by "Chuck" or "Charles" or even "Chucky Hart," was also a military veteran and leaves behind a son and a daughter, Rhett said.
Hartfield is also listed at author of a book titled "Memoirs of Public Servant" about his time as a Las Vegas police officer.
ADRIAN MURFITT: ALASKA FISHERMAN HAD A HEARTY LAUGH
Commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt, 35, of Anchorage, Alaska, was also among the slain, a family member said Monday.
His sister, Shannon Gothard, said the family heard from one of Murfitt's friends who was with him when he died, though they haven't received official confirmation about his death.
Asked if the family was holding out hope that he made it after all, she said, "No. No."
Gothard described her brother as a man with a hearty laugh and a former competitive hockey player who still dabbled in the game. "His whole life was always around hockey," she said.
After graduating from high school, he became a fisherman, picking up odd jobs in the offseason.
He had just come off an extremely successful fishing season when he made the trip to Las Vegas with some good friends, Gothard said.
Her brother "was happy to pay some things off and had made some really good money and decided to go out and celebrate and go to the concert and treat himself to something nice and fun," she said.
KARESSA ROYCE: FRIEND HELPED GET WOUNDED COLLEGE STUDENT TO AMBULANCE
Karessa Royce, a 22-year-old Las Vegas local, was rushed to an ambulance by a friend after she was shot in the shoulder, said Marissa Nino, her cousin who is acting as a family spokesperson.
Royce, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is in the intensive care unit following surgery for a collapsed lung. She is expected to survive, Nino said. Royce had no identification on her at the concert, so it took the family some time to locate her, Nino said.
Royce is one of five children and is studying hospitality.
Royce's friend "definitely saved her life," Nino said. Royce cannot speak, but her friend shared what happened with the family and has been in the hospital by Royce's side since, Rios said.
DENISE BURDITUS: WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN DIED IN HUSBAND'S ARMS
While the sun was still shining Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Denise Burditus posted a photo on Facebook of herself and her husband standing in front of the stage, smiling broadly.
Later, after news of the massacre spread, a friend asked simply: "Are you two ok????"
Burditus never replied.
MetroNews, a West Virginia-based radio network, reported that Tony Burditus wrote on his Facebook page that his wife was among the victims.
"It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting," Tony Burditus wrote. "Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE."
Denise Burditus' Facebook page includes a photo of her and her husband at the same festival last year. Mandalay Bay, the hotel where the gunman opened fire, is shown in the background.
SONNY MELTON: KIND-HEARTED NURSE PROTECTED WIFE
Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting, according to The Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, where he worked.
His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fired, survived, the medical center said.
Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee that her husband "saved my life and lost his." She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met.
Friend Jeremy Butler told the Paris (Tennessee) Post-Intelligencer that Melton was shielding Heather Melton from gunfire when he was fatally shot.
DANAE GIBBS: 'WOMAN OF STRONG FAITH' IS RECOVERING
Danae Gibbs has always been a huge fan of country music concerts, said her friend, Jennifer Draper of Cedar Park, Texas, and she was thrilled to be at the concert.
Draper wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Gibbs, 23, who recently graduated from Texas Tech University of Lubbock, was shot at the concert in Las Vegas and is recovering.
Draper started a GoFundMe page to help Gibbs and her family with the medical expenses. On the page is a photo of Gibbs wearing a graduation cap and red Converse sneakers, jumping in the air with a huge smile in front of her university.
"Danae is a strong young woman and I firmly believe she will make it through this long road to recovery!" Draper wrote. "She is a woman of strong Faith and has hundreds of people praying for her! We love Danae and cannot wait to see her!"
ROB MCINTOSH: REAL ESTATE AGENT WAS SHOT REPEATEDLY BUT SURVIVED
Real estate agent and father of three older children Rob McIntosh, 52, of North Pole, Alaska, was near the front of the stage with friends when the shooting began, according to friend and real estate broker Mike Vansickle. He was hit repeatedly but survived, Vansickle said.
"From just getting off the phone with the family, he took three bullets to his body," said Vansickle. "He just came out of surgery, and he's going to make it."
In a personal note on his real estate website, McIntosh describes himself as enjoying the outdoors in Alaska, where he also operates a business called Santa's Fireworks.
"Whether I'm fishing, snow machining, hunting, steel welding or building my own home or cabin; I stay active all year round," McIntosh wrote.
Vansickle described McIntosh as being strong.
"He's been though lots of adversity," said Vansickle. "He'll get through all this and come out with some stories to tell."
LISA ROMERO: HIGH SCHOOL SECRETARY REMEMBERED AS LOVING, SINCERE
Lisa Romero, a high school secretary from Gallup, New Mexico, was an "incredible loving and sincere friend, mentor and advocate for students," the Gallup-McKinley County Public Schools interim superintendent said Monday.
District officials confirmed to reporters on Monday that Romero, 48, died sometime after a 64-year-old man fired multiple weapons.
"Last night during the mass shooting in Las Vegas we lost one of our staff members," interim superintendent Mike Hyatt wrote to employees. "Lisa Romero, discipline secretary at Miyamura (High School), was a victim in the shooting. Our prayers go out to her family during this tragic time."
Survivors included Romero-Muniz's husband, children and grandchildren, Hyatt said. Officials announced a candlelight vigil in honor of Romero-Muniz set for Monday night.
'BEAUTIFUL SOUL' AMONG FOUR CANADIANS KILLED
Tara Roe Smith, who was 34 and lived in Okotoks, Alberta, was in Las Vegas with her husband, Zach, for a weekend getaway.
Her aunt, Val Rodgers, says Roe Smith, a mother of two, died when a gunman open fire on the crowd from the window of a hotel on Sunday night.
"She was a beautiful soul. She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Rodgers said when contacted at her home in Brandon, Manitoba, on Tuesday.
Two other women from Alberta — Calla Medig and Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview— also died.
Medig, who grew up in Jasper, had taken time off from her job at Moxie's restaurant in west Edmonton to attend the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, said her boss, Scott Collingwood.
"This had started to become an annual thing for her. I believe it was her third trip," Collingwood said.
When news broke about the shooting Sunday, Collingwood said he immediately called Medig, It went right to voice mail, and she didn't answer texts or Facebook messages.
"She was kind of a rock and, as of Thursday, she would have been our newest manager," Collingwood said. "A lot of us around here have super heavy hearts and we already miss her."
Jordan McIldoon, 23, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was also killed.
A relative said McIldoon would have turned 24 on Friday and was a month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic.
SUSAN SMITH: SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYEE 'WAS ALWAYS SMILING'
Vista Fundamental Elementary in Simi Valley, California, is large as schools go with 681 kindergarteners through sixth graders and receptionist Susan Smith was in the center of it all.
"She's the hub," Simi Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Jake Finch told The Associated Press Tuesday. "She supported the principal, taking care of the many things that happen in the school. She was patient. She was kind, especially with the kids. Even when it was chaotic she would smile."
Smith also was very patriotic, Finch added.
"Today (Tuesday) everyone at the school is wearing red, white and blue in her honor," Finch said.
Smith, 53, of Simi Valley, was office manager at Vista Elementary for the past three years. She had been with the district since 2001.
"She was a big country music fan," said Finch, who added that Smith was with friends at the Las Vegas concert. Those friends contacted Smith's family after the shooting.
MICHAEL GARCIA: CALIFORNIA OFFICER, HIS GIRLFRIEND INJURED
A four-year veteran of the Ontario, California, police department was shot in the head during Sunday's shooting, Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee said.
Officer Michael Gracia was injured, as was his girlfriend.
"He's always real personable, upbeat, a real friendly guy," Higbee said.
RACHAEL PARKER: POLICE RECORDS TECHNICIAN 'WILL BE GREATLY MISSED'
Rachael Parker, a police records technician, was shot and ultimately died in the hospital, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said.
Parker was among four department employees who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival while off-duty. Another suffered minor injuries.
"She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," the department said in a statement.
NICK ROBONE: HOCKEY COACH SHOT IN CHEST, IN STABLE CONDITION
Nick Robone, an assistant hockey coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was shot in the chest, the school said.
The Rebels men's ice hockey team said in a statement Monday that Robone had surgery to remove a bullet.
General Manager Zee Khan says Robone is breathing with help from a ventilator and is in stable condition.
The team says the bullet missed Robone's lung, and he is expected to fully recover. The team says he will be hospitalized "for the near future."
SANDY CASEY: DISTRICT MOURNS SPECIAL ED TEACHER'S DEATH
Sandy Casey, a middle school special education teacher living in Redondo Beach, California, was killed in Sunday night's attack, the school district and a relative said.
"This is unbelievably tragic and sad," Mike Matthews, superintendent of the Manhattan Beach School District, wrote in a Monday morning letter to the district. "This loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply."
Casey, 35, is an alumna of the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, and Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, said Linda O'Leary, a cousin of Casey's mother who is acting as a family spokeswoman.
Casey was at the Las Vegas concert with her fiancé and a friend, who were not injured, O'Leary said. Most of Casey's extended family lives in Vermont, she said.
"They're receiving a lot of support and love, the best you can do with an unbelievable tragedy," she said.
The family is discussing setting up a scholarship in Casey's name.
KRISTIN BABIK: INJURED LAW STUDENT ON BED REST
Kristin Babik, a law student at the University of Florida in Las Vegas for an internship at the Clark County district attorney's office, suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung in the shooting, the school said.
"Kristin is on bed rest for now," an email from the law school's dean said. "We look forward to welcoming her back to Gainesville as soon as she recovers."
ANDREW GUDMUNSON: NORTH DAKOTA REAL ESTATE AGENT INJURED
A real estate agent from North Dakota was among the hundreds of concertgoers wounded in a shooting rampage at an outdoor show in Las Vegas.
Andrew Gudmunson of Minot, North Dakota, was at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, a trauma center near the Vegas strip. His condition was not immediately available.
Gudmunson works at Century 21 Action Realtors, said the firm's managing broker, Dorothy Martwick. Gudmunson was attending the concert with his girlfriend and another couple, she said.
PHILIP AURICH: MINNESOTA NATIVE WOUNDED IN ATTACK
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was in critical condition after being wounded in the shooting.
Philip Aurich was at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, according to his alma mater, Concordia Academy in Roseville, Minnesota.
The private Christian school learned he was wounded from Aurich's brother Ben, spokesman Chris Roth said.
Aurich graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy, where his father, Mike, was a longtime teacher and athletic director. Aurich graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2005 and is area president at First Option Mortgage in Las Vegas.
Associated Press Writers Rachel D'Oro in Anchorage, Alaska; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; Julie Watson in San Diego, California; Don Babwin in Chicago; Rob Gillies in Toronto; Mike Balsamo in Los Angeles; Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska; Jeff Baenen in Minneapolis; and Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, New Mexico contributed to this report. Dearen reported from Gainesville, Florida, and Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California.
