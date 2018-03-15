AP

4. Bills seem to get it Buffalo was done with Tyrod Taylor, who was going to get cut before his $6 million 2018 roster became guaranteed on the third day of the league year. Instead, the Bills received the first pick in Round Three from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Taylor, then waited until the veteran QB carousel slowed to pounce on A.J. McCarron for a two-year deal that maxes out at $12 million. The Bills are clearly all in on a quarterback next month, but McCarron gives them a nice layer of insurance and some timeline flexibility if they opt for a high-ceiling guy like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen, both undoubtedly needing some learning time behind the scenes. Who says McCarron can't be this year's Case Keenum? Actually, I'll say that, unless the Bills quickly get him some protection and pass-catching help. But few teams remain better equipped to do so in the draft, even coupling the likelihood of a move up for McCarron's eventual replacement. I love everything Buffalo has done so far this offseason, save for the silly Chris Ivory contract. Vontae Davis on a one-year deal is a cheap alternative to E.J. Gaines to pair with stud Tre'Davious White in the Bills' excellent secondary. Star Lotulelei should be a major force in correcting one of the NFL's worst run defenses, and his signing didn't prevent the Bills from also re-signing stalwart Kyle Williams. And although Cordy Glenn is still an excellent left tackle when healthy, dealing him to Cincinnati in order to move up eight spots in Round One (again, QB posturing) only happens if Sean McDermott is confident in his excellent Day 2 value selection of Dion Dawkins last spring. All of these moves will mean little if McCarron and the imminent first-round quarterback fall flat. But I can see a clear plan for a change in Buffalo, and that's worth getting excited about.