After quarterbacks, pass rushers arguably play the most important position in today’s NFL. Every year in the draft, that point is reflected as pass rushers fly off the board, often higher than they should. Teams are constantly looking to bolster their defensive line in order to get to the quarterback. But much like the quarterback position, selecting a pass rusher in the first few rounds is often a “50-50” proposition, at best.
For years, NFL teams and draft analysts have been trying to create formulas and thresholds to find pass rushers coming out of college. Often, these formulas use athletic testing numbers to predict who will succeed and which players might have higher and lower ceilings. However, in the case of pass rushers, a player’s athleticism shouldn’t fuel their draft stock. Instead, it should only get them past certain thresholds. Athleticism matters in athletics, but in the case of edge rushers, technique can override average athleticism. However, most of the top edge rushers in the league have elite technique and athleticism.
What I have discovered is that college production — specifically tackles for a loss — is a more predictive stat than any single athletic testing drill or composite score. If a player is able to produce at a high level in college and has a baseline of NFL athleticism for the position, the odds are they will continue to produce in the pros. For this exercise, I compiled every single edge defender that was drafted since 2010 (along with a few other “big” names from previous drafts) and listed their measurables along with their college production.
In order to “normalize” the statistical production, the total number of tackles for loss was divided by the total number of games played. For this study, only the best collegiate season of a player’s career was accounted for. But in full disclosure, players who have multiple productive seasons do have a better “hit” rate than players who had just one year of solid production, as you would assume.
The first list of names we want to examine are what we call the “blue-chip” prospects. These are the players who had elite college production and who hit the minimum athletic thresholds for the position.
List of EDGE averaging at least 1.36 TFLs per game AND a 40-yard dash UNDER 4.82 seconds:
All of these players above should have been considered “lock” first-round picks. There are varying degrees of “success” listed here, but their are very few busts. In fact, the only two players who would be considered “busts” would be Marcus Smith and Nate Orchard, both of whom are still in the NFL.
What is fascinating about this list is that three 2018 draft-eligible rushers appear — and all three should be selected in the top-20 of the draft. The top defensive prospect in the draft is Bradley Chubb, who might be the most underrated prospect in the entire 2018 class despite being a lock top-five pick. He recorded an absurd 44 tackles for a loss in his last two seasons at North Carolina State. He is an above-average athlete and should instantly become a star in the NFL. He should be in the conversation for the second overall pick in the draft.
Next is Harold Landry of Boston College. Landry struggled with a foot injury as a senior, but he was so productive in his junior year that it probably won't matter to NFL teams. His elite production and athleticism should allow him to become a star rusher right away as a right end. He needs to improve as a run defender, but in terms of a prospect, he is very similar to Vic Beasley and should be selected in that same range.
Last but not least is Marcus Davenport from the University of Texas-San Antonio. Davenport was highly productive over his last two years in school — and he tested as an elite athlete. But because of the small-school knock and the lack of refinement in his game, he’s probably going to go outside of the top-10. However, he is a player that teams should feel comfortable gambling on at some point in Round One.
The next chart we will look at is a list of players who have the elite college production but aren’t athletic enough to continue to win in the same way in the NFL. The only athletic cut-off here was a 40-yard dash over 4.82. Although there are a few productive players on this list, the majority of these players underwhelmed in the NFL. Jarvis Jones and George Selvie were incredible college players, but neither had enough “juice” off the edge to threaten tackles. The only real exception here is Chandler Jones, but at least he had the explosiveness that the other players on the list didn’t have. If a team decides to gamble on a highly productive, non-athletic edge rusher, it should only happen after the first 20 or 25 picks.
List of EDGE averaging at least 1.36 TFLs per game AND a 40-yard dash OVER 4.82 seconds:
Now, this is where it gets tricky. It’s easy (or should be easy) to pick pass rushers who are athletic and have college production. But trying to find players who don’t have the college production but have the necessary athleticism to win in the NFL is tougher. Our next list is every pass rusher drafted in the top-100 since 2009 who had less than 1.36 tackles for a loss per game in their best college season and ran under 4.65 40-yard dash. These are your athletic edge rushers that you are gambling on to reach their potential in the NFL.
List of EDGE averaging less than 1.36 TFLs AND a 40-yard dash UNDER 4.65 seconds:
Once again, it’s a mixed bag of results. There are a few big hits such as Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, but there are a number of big misses all throughout this chart. It’s true that you can find pass rushers in college that don’t have elite production, but they better be elite athletes — and even that doesn’t guarantee that you will hit. Consider this a list of players to gamble on after the first 20 or 25 picks.
And last but not least is the “No-Go” zone. These are players that were average (or less than average) producers in college and lack the elite athleticism to make up for it. In most cases, these are players that should be avoided in the first two rounds. Most of the time, these are the players that provide depth and/or become part of a rotation. However, the odds of this type of player becoming a star edge rusher are extremely low. Below are all the players who averaged less than 1.36 tackles for a loss in their best season and ran over 4.80 40-yard dash since 2010, including three rushers from the 2018 draft class:
List of EDGE averaging less than 1.36 TFLs per game AND a 40-yard dash OVER 4.80 seconds:
Of the three rookie edge rushers listed, the most notable is Sam Hubbard of Ohio State. According to NFL.com’s Gil Brandt, Sam Hubbard ran between a 4.96 and 4.98 at his Pro Day. Between his well-below-average speed and average production in college, it’s hard to see a scenario in which he justifies a top-50 selection
Overall, it’s fairly easy to see that very few of these players lived up to their draft selection. The biggest outlier was Michael Bennett, who tested out as the worst athlete among all edge defenders since 2009. Despite being an awful athlete, he has managed to become one of the most feared rushers in the NFL, especially from the interior. Olivier Vernon is another that has managed to have success in the NFL. However, neither made it into the top-70 picks due to their lack of athleticism and college production.
The point of this article isn’t to create an end-all, be-all formula for selecting edge rushers; instead, it should be a guide. There will always be exceptions to the rules, and there will be players who fall through the cracks, but using thresholds like this can help eliminate misses and prevent teams from “reaching” on players who don’t have the necessary athleticism or college production to produce in the NFL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.