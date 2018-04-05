In Monday's NFL draft newsletter, Marcus Mosher built the analytical case that three of the draft's top interior DL prospects lack the necessary blend of college production and athleticism to be first-rounders.
Now, former longtime NFL scout Greg Gabriel, who focuses namely on the tape and his sources around the game, presents his case for Alabama's Da'Ron Payne, Florida's Taven Bryan and Washington's Vita Vea as the draft's top three defensive tackles.
In any draft, defensive tackles always carry a premium just because of the nature of the position, designed for big people to be able to stop the run and give an interior pass rush. The prospects who go the highest are players who have the traits to do both well. This draft has some of these players, and it also has some depth, so it’s not as if a club has to spend a first-round pick on a player to fill a need.
When we published the Pro Football Weekly Draft Guide, I had Florida’s Taven Bryan as the No. 1 defensive tackle, and though I still like Bryan a lot, I feel that Payne has overtaken him as the top player at the position.
Payne has good but not great size at 6-2 ½ and 311 pounds. He also has good length with 33” arms. He is a very good athlete for a man his size, having run the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds, and showing quickness, body control and explosiveness. He's also very strong and powerful, gets off the ball quickly and possesses very good instincts. He is best vs. the run, where he shows strength at the point, can shed blocks and get to the ball. Payne's sack production isn’t as high as some would like, but he gets consistent pressure from the inside.
On the negative side, some clubs will ding Payne for his size. The other thing that stands out is that he was only a starter at Alabama for one season. That would be a problem at most schools, but Alabama has so many top defensive tackle prospects on its roster annually that most players have to wait their turn to become a starter. Payne may not have started until his senior year, but he earned significant play time during his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Payne has scheme versatility in that he can play as a 3-technique in most 4-3 defenses or as a 5-tech in many 3-4 schemes. He should be the first interior defensive lineman drafted.
When watching Taven Bryan on tape, the one thing that jumps out at me is his consistent competitive attitude — he is always playing hard. He has good size (6-5 and 291 pounds) and excellent overall athleticism. He ran well with a 4.98 40 time, and his results in change-of-direction drills were among the best of the defensive linemen. He had a 7.18-second 3-cone and a 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle. His jumps were also outstanding — 35” in the vertical jump and 9’11” in the long jump — illustrating exceptional explosion for a big man.
There is not much not to dislike about Bryan as a player. He is quick off the ball, very instinctive and, as I said above, a top competitor. He is well-coached and knows how to use his hands, allowing him to shed blocks quickly. He finds the ball and makes plays at the line of scrimmage. With his quickness and power, Bryan can get penetration and be disruptive in the run game. He is explosive and displays moves and counter moves as a pass rusher. He also shows the ability to come off of blocks and close on the quarterback.
Like Payne, Bryan is scheme versatile and can play as a 3-tech or a 5-tech. He is the type of player who will come in and start right away and upgrade a defense. The biggest compliment I can give him is that, at worst, he looks like a poor man’s J.J. Watt on the field. It remains to be seen if he becomes that type of player once he gets to the NFL.
There will be some who have Vea rated as the first or second interior defensive lineman. It really gets down to scheme and scheme fit. The 3-4 clubs may have Vea rated as their No. 2 defensive tackle, because he has the ability to play as a 5-tech or on the nose, be productive and be an every-down player at either position.
There is no question that Vea is a huge man at 6-4 and 347 pounds. He is also very quick and fast for a man that size, having run the 40 in 5.10. There is no doubt that if he got into the 330s, he may be able to break 5.0.
Not only is Vea big and athletic, he is also very strong. At the combine he did 41 bench reps of 225 pounds — which is equivalent to about a 515-pound max bench. On the field you never see him give ground to a blocker — and more often than not he is getting penetration and disrupting a run play. Vea is often double-teamed, and he shows he can do a great job defeating and getting off double teams.
There are not many defensive linemen as big as Vea who rush the passer like he does. He had 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and if he can show that disruptiveness at the next level, he will become an every-down player. When rushing the passer, Vea shows quickness off the ball, is explosive and has moves and counter moves to close on the quarterback. He is a very good bull rusher.
Come April 26th, Vea won’t have to wait too long before he hears his name called.
