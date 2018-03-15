AP

5. Reserved Raiders It's worth noting that Oakland, on the heels of attacking 2016 free agency relentlessly, were nearly invisible last year in free agency's first wave, too, and we all saw how that worked out. Nonetheless, I have no problem with Jon Gruden and Reggie McKenzie sitting out the big early spending spree, particularly with monster extensions for core players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper still looming. And if I haven't said it enough in other places, I think signing Nelson, who made his first visit in Oakland which reportedly went very well, is a tremendous first splash. They'd also be wise to re-sign NaVorro Bowman before committing a first-rounder to finally solve the LB position, and there are going to be plenty of outstanding options, it appears. Will the Raiders get in on the Suh or Sheldon Richardson action? It'd make sense, especially after letting underrated Denico Autry get away to the Indianapolis Colts. But the 'D' needs a ton of work, and credit Gruden and McKenzie for showing restraint and mostly cutting dead roster weight (David Amerson, Marshall Newhouse, Michael Crabtree) as they attempt to seek the right fixes, not necessarily the rapid ones that haven't worked for them to date.