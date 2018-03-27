Rice headlines WR crew on Bob LeGere's Team for the Ages

For my Team of the Ages, I’ll go with these five as my wide receivers.
Jerry Rice
When it comes to the NFL’s all-time greatest receivers, there’s Jerry Rice … and then there’s everyone else.
In Rice’s first 12 seasons (1985-96), he had 16,377 receiving yards, more than anyone who ever played the game. He had 154 touchdown receptions, more than anyone except for Randy Moss, who had 156. Rice had 1,050 receptions, more than anyone except Terrell Owens, who had 1,078.
And then Rice went on to play eight more seasons, catch 499 more passes for an additional 6,518 yards and another 43 touchdowns. Rice’s career totals of 1,549 receptions, 22,895 yards and 197 receiving touchdowns are so far ahead of everyone else that it seems unlikely anyone will ever match them.
Randy Moss
He was the most dangerous big-play receiver during his first seven seasons in the NFL, scoring 90 touchdowns for the Vikings and averaging 1,396 receiving yards in his first six seasons.
After losing interest during two disappointing seasons in Oakland, Moss rebounded with a spectacular three-year stretch in New England, during which he scored 47 TDs on 250 receptions. He led the league five times in TD catches, including the NFL-record 23 in 2007, and had double-digit TDs nine times. His career TD total of 156 is second to Rice. Moss never led the league in receptions or receiving yards, but he’s fourth all time with 15,292 receiving yards.
Lance Alworth
His career average of 18.9 yards per catch is 3.3 yards better than Randy Moss, who was considered the ultimate big-play weapon. Alworth is one of only two players in NFL history, along with Stanley Morgan, to catch at least 500 passes and average 18.9 yards or more per catch.
In a seven-year span, playing a 14-game schedule, Alworth averaged 1,250 yards per season and scored 74 touchdowns. He led the AFL in touchdowns three years in a row (1964-66) and was a six-time All-Pro. Among retired players, only five averaged more receiving yards per game than his 74.9.
Terrell Owens
Only two receivers have ever reached the end zone on receptions more often than Terrell Owens, who got there 153 times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times. He reached double figures in TDs eight times in 15 seasons, doing it with three of the five teams for whom he played.
Owens eclipsed 1,000 yards nine times in an 11-year span, doing it at least once with the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys. In his final season, when he turned 37, Owens caught 72 passes for 983 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Bengals. Though he never led the league in receiving yards in any season, Owens is second on the all-time list with 15,934. He also never led in receptions, but is eighth on the all-time list with 1,078 catches.
Antonio Brown
He’s just 29, but Brown is on a roll the likes of which have never been seen. In his last five seasons, the former sixth-round pick (195th overall) out of Central Michigan has averaged 116 catches and 1,570 yards per season. Averaged. He also has 52 touchdowns in those five years and has averaged 101.9 yards per game.
Brown has led the NFL in catches and receiving yards twice. In eight seasons, he’s already been a Pro Bowler six times and an All-Pro four times. An excellent punt returner as well, Brown led the NFL with 2,074 all-purpose yards in 2015 and has been in the top 10 five times.
