2. The high-profile cuts Speaking of Mathieu, he's one of several established stars to hit the open market with plenty of gas left in the tank. Veterans who are available into the second and third waves of free agency, never mind the ones cut as the proceedings are getting underway, generally have non-football concerns — whether they're related to contract, durability or off-field questions. But Mathieu led the NFL in defensive snaps last season, just one removed from his second major knee injury, and has already proven he's one of the game's more perseverant players. He's also one of its most versatile and exciting, and we can't think of too many defenses that shouldn't want to find a place for him. While "Honey Badger" comes with a durability buyer beware tag, Ndamukong Suh's issues are very different. He's missed just two games in his first eight seasons, including a Defensive Rookie of the Year and five All-Pro nominations. He can still be a dominant player — when he wants to. Indeed, the factor clubs considering Suh must weigh — and, like Mathieu, there aren't many defenses that couldn't use Suh's services — is his motor and motivation. One of the NFL's best businessmen — Suh has cashed $124 million already in his NFL career — made no bones about the fact in a conversation with ESPN on Wednesday that his next team will be the one willing to offer him the most financially. Forget fit. Forget finally winning in the postseason, which Suh has yet to do in three games over eight seasons. Perhaps neither of these players are for everyone, then, but they're both special talents who still will command big contracts, which is a bit unusual at this juncture of free agency.