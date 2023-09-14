Are you looking for large subdivided AG-Land or land that could possibly be subdivided into 40 acres parcel and turned into a subdivision? Outdoor enthusiasts paradise. Seller is subdividing 500 acres of land and it comes with 272 acres of surface Water Rights from 10 Mile Creek and Mitchell Creek. This land is stunning with 360 degree views of the Mountains and Valley. Buyers are responsible to do there own diligence. The assessors has this property listed as OS, C1l and SL. Property is located between South Fork and Spring Creek Mobile section right off of the Jiggs Hwy.