1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $115,000

Easy living with low maintenance! This adorable 1 bed 1 bath home is ready for you to call it "home". HOA includes: common areas, exterior maintenance, garbage collection, property insurance, & sewer/water. This home also comes with a detached 1 car garage & extra parking. Walk around the park-like setting of the complex & convenient location close to downtown Elko! Home is ready for you to move right in! View More

