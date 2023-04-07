BUILT 2022!! LIKE BRAND NEW W/O THE HEADACHE & HASSLE OF BUILDING! Tree street tiny home with tons of potential! Investment property for Air B&B? Or rental? Close to downtown making it ideal for out of town guests here for local events! Or the perfect NEW HOME for you!1 bed,1bath home with a modern flare! Tall vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring (for easy maintenance) matching stainless steel appliances, single basin stainless steel farm sink & large center island! For a tiny house this living room doesn't disappoint with plenty of space! Bathroom is so spacious! With a single sink vanity and tiled shower tub combo! Master bedroom located in back of home offers a second exit, sliding glass door to back where you have additional off of the street 2 car parking and back patio! BRAND NEW wooden privacy fence (fully fenced to back of home) with solar lighting along fence(you can choose what colors! Green & red for Christmas or white all year) makes your tiny home your own little oasis away from it all. Gravel work in front yard & sides also reduces maintenance! Have coffee on your front patio at your LIKE BRAND NEW TINY HOME! A/C! ON DEMAND HOT WATER HEATER! NEVER RUN OUT OF HOT WATER!