1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

LIKE NEW BARNDOMINIUM!!! This 2020, 2400 sq ft barndominium offers 1 bed 1.5 bath 1080 sq ft living area that boast laminate flooring, gas fireplace unit and matching stainless steel appliances. OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT makes this home spacious and its like new appeal turns this barndominium into a stylish place to live and unwind. Nestled on its own 10 acre lot this home offers A fully vinyl fenced backyard with a large concrete patio and gravel work. Concrete work all around the Barndominium including a large covered porch area in the front. The ideal Place for your morning coffee and just soak up the views of the breathtaking mountains all around. Home has formal living room, kitchen, large dining room area, and half bath in the front. Master bath offers to sinks and shower tub combo. The garage attached is HUGE boasting 1320 sq ft, 2 large bays, full concrete flooring, laundry room, and a spacious loft over living quarters. ideal for your RVS, boats, and all your toys!! Steel structure and metal roof make for a sturdy and sound home. If you are looking for a place to get away or a home away from the Hustle and bustle of city living this Barndominium is the ideal place for you.