Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath home located in Elko. The kitchen has newer cabinets and granite countertops. Laminate and linoleum flooring throughout. Bedroom has a big walk-in closet. Great starter home or investment opportunity.
1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $79,900
