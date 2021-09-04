 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $79,900

Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath home located in Elko. The kitchen has newer cabinets and granite countertops. Laminate and linoleum flooring throughout. Bedroom has a big walk-in closet. Great starter home or investment opportunity.

