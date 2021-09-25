 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $155,000

Unique underground home!. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2.45 acres. Constructed from a metal Quonset hut, this home has a mudroom and a large sunroom with solar glazed windows. The kitchen features custom cabinets. Wide-open living space with a cozy atmosphere. Quiet home, perfect for shift workers. Plenty of cabinet space. The home has a storage shed with electricity, a workbench, and shelves. Lots of room for a shop and to park your toys. Clean and ready to move into. Conveniently located. Come take a look!

