Unique underground home!. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2.45 acres. Constructed from a metal Quonset hut, this home has a mudroom and a large sunroom with solar glazed windows. The kitchen features custom cabinets. Wide-open living space with a cozy atmosphere. Quiet home, perfect for shift workers. Plenty of cabinet space. The home has a storage shed with electricity, a workbench, and shelves. Lots of room for a shop and to park your toys. Clean and ready to move into. Conveniently located. Come take a look!
1 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
"Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun"
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…