10 hospitalized in Elko County with coronavirus

ELKO — Elko County reported an 11th COVID-19 death on Friday and a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations.

This was the eighth death related to an outbreak within the skilled nursing facility. The woman in her 80s was living at Highland Manor.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” stated the county.

The number of patients hospitalized rose to eight on Friday and stood at 10 on Monday, out of 89 active cases. It is the highest level of hospitalizations since the pandemic begin.

Twenty-five new cases were reported over the weekend and 21 on Friday.

Elko County is exceeding one of three measures that determine elevated disease transmission, with a case rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 16 and 23 at the Fairgrounds parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets.

Community-based testing will be offered in West Wendover on Oct. 21.

Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.

