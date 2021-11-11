111221-elk-opn-lettersprints

Where are the climate change deniers?

Editor:

I have heard that people are being accused of denying that climate change exists. I don’t get it; everyone I know learned about the Ice Age in science class. Have you seen a Wooly Mammoth lately? What happened to all the ice? Well, obviously the weather warmed up and it melted. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure that out.

But, speaking of scientists, a team led by Dr. James Rae of the University of St. Andrews in Scotland discovered that 17,000 years ago, a large release of CO2 from the Pacific Ocean tipped the global thermostat from cooling toward heating and the atmosphere started warming to the point that the ice caps and glaciers began to melt. It is generally agreed the Last Glaciation Period ended about 10,000 years ago.

What can we do? The burning of fossil fuels produces CO2 which causes atmospheric heating; this is a fact, not an opinion. But let’s say we reduce our carbon footprint to zero. We will still have global warming occurring at pre- industrial rates, unless the Green New Dealers can figure out how to reverse an act of nature that happened 17,000 years ago.

So, when you hear someone saying they know how to stop climate change, ask yourself: Do they really? Will we let our petroleum industry go by the wayside in pursuit of a pipe dream?

Less dependence on petroleum is a good thing. No petroleum at all will not work. Let’s introduce common sense into the debate, if the progressive zealots should ever let us return to a place where debate is allowed to happen.

Donald Morris

Ryndon

Jetting off to climate conference

Editor:

Oh Gretta Thunberg, what a piece of work. Under what rock did they find her?

Wonder how much CO 2 and NOX emissions Obama’s private jet put into the atmosphere between DC, Glasgow and back? Along with all the other private and government jets burning tens of thousands of gallons of fuel to Glasgow and back.

Couldn’t they just had a (Green) virtual online ZOOM conference summit to avoid all that fuel consumption and jet engine emission discharge? Private and government jet travel along with security and event costs too? Another taxpayer sponsored junket.

There is a Ford, correction, electric vehicle in your future. Get ready to retrofit your home garage with a NEMA approved EV charging station, and .30+ cents per KWH charges.

For you Ari Zoni’s, get out your prayer rugs, place them in the direction of the Palo Verde Generating Station, bow down, and pray 3X’s a day, now that Navajo Generating Station is demolished and your KWH rates are still currently under .50 cents per KWH.

David Murray

Reno

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0