SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are attempting to locate a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting and killing of a 17-year-old boy.

About 8:19 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting near 1600 West Ivy Circle. When police arrived they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Police didn't say where he was shot, but did say he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy later died of his injuries, according to police. Police are now attempting to locate 14-year-old Kaydyn Christensen in connection with the shooting. Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two juveniles.

This is the third homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023, according to police. The 17-year-old boy's name was not released.

On the same night a second shooting occurred about 8:59 p.m. near 1400 West Pacific Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Both incidents appear to be separate and isolated, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting should call 801-799-3000 and reference the Ivy Circle shooting or Pacific Avenue shooting respectively.