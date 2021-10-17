2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $150,000

This adorable townhome won't disappoint! Remodeled & ready for you to move in. Walk into this little gem & be greeted with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Kitchen has great counter/cabinet space, including laundry in the unit. Dining area and living room space are all open with great natural light from the windows and sliding glass door. Bedroom 1 has great space. Bedroom 2 offers a walk-in closet and a separate sliding glass door to the patio. Set yourself up with a little garden in the back. There's even a gate that leads to the parking & open field area for a nice stroll around the complex. New laminate flooring throughout, interior paint, trim, ceilings fans/lighting, even the smoke detectors and toilet are new! Detached 1 car garage + extra parking. HOA includes: water/sewer, garbage, insurance and exterior maintenance (roof, stucco....). Make this townhome yours today! Great investment property.