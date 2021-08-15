 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $150,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $150,000

2 bed, 1 bath tree street charmer. This home is located on a corner lot and is move-in ready. Partially fenced with lush green grass. Laminate flooring throughout. Built-in shelving in the living room. All rooms and bathrooms are located on the main level with storage space in the basement. This home is priced to sell!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News