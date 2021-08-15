2 bed, 1 bath tree street charmer. This home is located on a corner lot and is move-in ready. Partially fenced with lush green grass. Laminate flooring throughout. Built-in shelving in the living room. All rooms and bathrooms are located on the main level with storage space in the basement. This home is priced to sell!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $150,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two board members quit, interim superintendent steps back
Police reported no one was injured in the five-hour stand-off at an Elko residence.
ELKO – A Spring Creek couple was bound over to Elko District Court on Thursday on multiple charges related to child abuse allegations stemming…
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly entering the home of his ex-girlfriend while she was asleep which occurred six months ago.
The man told police he created a homemade flamethrower to defend himself from people, including Donald Trump, breaking into his home.
ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, his eighth incident involving domestic violence this year.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for allegedly exploiting an elderly man last year.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
You could end up collecting a lot of money from Social Security. Here's how.