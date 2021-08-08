2-bedroom, 1 bath cottage home in the tree streets. This well-cared-for home has a stucco exterior, central air, tile flooring, and granite countertops. The living, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are all located on the main level. Newer dishwasher, windows, and gas range. Fully landscaped yard with trees and a covered patio. The yard is fully fenced for pets. This cottage has a single car garage. View this tree street charmer today.
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…
ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.
ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have chan…
ELKO – An Elko woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Bullion Road.
ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay…
July 27
"... we’ve had several safety issues, including a vehicle hit by a boulder and another trapped in the canyon due to a landslide"