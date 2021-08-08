 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $190,000

2-bedroom, 1 bath cottage home in the tree streets. This well-cared-for home has a stucco exterior, central air, tile flooring, and granite countertops. The living, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are all located on the main level. Newer dishwasher, windows, and gas range. Fully landscaped yard with trees and a covered patio. The yard is fully fenced for pets. This cottage has a single car garage. View this tree street charmer today.

