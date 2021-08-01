Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Tree Street home on 0.12 Acres. Conveniently located near downtown Elko and move in ready! You'll love the fully fenced yard complete with stone walkways, tons of shade trees, a one car detached garage with extra storage and private alley access. Inside you'll find an open concept living/kitchen/dining combo, wood floors, a quaint kitchen, new paint, and big beautiful windows. There are three different mini split AC/heater units to keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The bathroom bodes and exquisite claw foot tub that'll be sure to help you relax after a long day. Both bedrooms are a great size, one offers French door entrance! Stacked washer & dryer to stay with home. This home won't last long so put it on your must see list today!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,000
