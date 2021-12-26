Charming townhouse! Move in ready! This beautiful 2 story 2 bed, 2.5 bath Elko home is like new! Owners eye for decor shines through in every room!! Open concept layout with living room, dining room, (dining room chandelier doesn't stay will be replaced with original chandelier fixture) and kitchen flowing together as one ideal space. Perfect for gathering or entertaining! Living room has wood laminate flooring. Kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, overhead microwave, and glass top electric range/oven. Oversized granite breakfast bar offers tons of counter space! Accented turquoise pantry door gives the space that added flare! Granite throughout! The half bath on main level is perfect for privacy when guests are visiting. Both bedrooms located upstairs, as is the laundry room making putting away clothes a breeze! No climbing stairs in between every wash!! Full bath upstairs with tub/shower combo. Spacious master. Master bath offers granite vanity and oversized tiled shower. Home has fully fenced front yard and 1 car garage. Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Motorists were advised of possible traffic delays Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 east of Elko following a fatal crash.
SPRING CREEK – Deputies and detectives with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two reports of residences being shot in the Spr…
The mostly vacant land originally contained mainline railroad tracks that ran through downtown Elko before they were moved in the 1980s for safety reasons.
ELKO – A Colorado truck driver was arrested in Elko County after being accused of pointing a gun at a motorist on U.S. Highway 93.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Elko area through 1 p.m. Sunday
Dec. 13
Dec. 10 Desirae Leinger and Jonathon Timmons, married June 11, 2020
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the strangling death of her adult daughter last year.
Russell believed that he could “heal himself by cutting off portions of flesh” to “cure his brain”
ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Elko and the surrounding area, as freezing rain and blowing snow could make for …