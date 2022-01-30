Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for storage AND a little cottage in the back that you could rent out to help pay the mortgage! The main house has newer floors in the living and kitchen area. There is a fireplace in the living area to cozy up to during these chilly winter nights. The living room opens up to a large covered patio. There are 2 roomy bedrooms in the main house with a full bathroom. The cottage in the back is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a kitchenette. The cottage has a separate meter for natural gas and electricity. There is separate parking in the alley for the cottage and the main house has a spacious carport to protect your vehicles from the weather. The back yard is spacious for you to host summer BBQ's! There is also a shed in the back yard for extra storage. Put it on your list to see!
2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to court documents, the deleted records included master plans, layouts, city approval records, time sheets and other company files
Police were originally called on Nov. 22, 2019, by the owner of the shop on Mountain City Highway
ELKO — An Elko man who has been arrested a dozen times over the past four years has been sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A former Elko residents was booked at Elko County Jail this week on charges that date back to 2015.
Department 2
ELKO – An Elko man who has been sentenced to prison five times over the past decade was arrested on felony charges after police spotted him dr…
The film stars Stephen Moyer, Drew Van Acker and Alicia Silverstone
ELKO – A Spring Creek resident has been sentenced to prison for starting a fire in an Elko hotel.
SPRING CREEK – Funding for Spring Creek animal control could be up to Elko County beginning in July as the Spring Creek Association makes an e…
The Utah man was visiting his sister’s home when he “snapped” over the sound of music being played on a computer