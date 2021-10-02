2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Adorable to the max...this "Golf Drive Charmer" is a must-see! 2 bed/1.5 bath + Den/Office is sure to please. Walk into the open living room with laminate flooring, gas stove, & recessed lighting. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances (gas oven, microwave, dishwasher, & fridge). In the Den/Office offers you even more space for living or convert it back to a 3rd bdrm! The main bedroom has the 1/2 bath and the full bathroom is in the hall next to the 2nd bdrm. Separate laundry room has great storage space! Outside you'll find a very private patio with a pergola that leads to a large storage shed (approx 180sqft) shelving & workshop style set-up). The luscious green grass on the side/front yard is the perfect oasis under the tall trees that shade the property in the summer time-even has a sprinkler system! Lot has chain-link fencing & stone wall. There is A/C, furnace is approx. 2yrs old, roof has recently been replaced. Newer carpet, both bathrooms are updated with vanities, tiled floor & lighting. Truly have to see to appreciate all the CHARM this one has!