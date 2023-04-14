2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located at The Townhomes at Ruby View. You will love the luxury and ease of ownership in this practically brand new townhome. The home has luxury finishes such as vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops. The kitchen features a gas stove and pantry. Extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has a hanging door, dual sinks and walk-in shower with safety rails. Safety rails have been installed in the second bathroom as well. The two car garage is insulated. This home has a water softener, natural gas water heater, high efficiency furnace, low-E vinyl windows, sound proofing between units, a fenced backyard with open patio and rock landscaping.