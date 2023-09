Located in Spring Creek Nevada, this 87+ acre parcel is situated on south-facing elevated land, with spectacular views of the Ruby Mountains and reservoir. The entire site is fenced separately for both 40+ acre parcels. This property consists of 2 out of 9 40 acre parcels in the area, with only 1 other home located more than mile away, and to ensuring even greater privacy this area is surrounded by over 4000 acres of public land for open recreational space and 360 degree views.