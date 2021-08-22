HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!! Well-kept home! This cute little home offers a great floor plan! Addition on home adds a nice master bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower. Laundry/storage room offers great space. Covered deck, fenced yard & separate fenced pasture for livestock. Large shop has a lot of great potential! Located next to open space, which means no one can build behind you and you can ride or walk on trails straight out your back door! Furnishings negotiable. Home is on a certified foundation & is lendable with Elko Federal Credit Union, Vanderbilt & 21st Mortgage
2 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $160,000
-
- Updated
