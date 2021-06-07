 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $280,000

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1,344-SF log cabin is ready for you to call home! Nestled at the top of the hillside this home has the convenience of a grocery store and gas station just down the way while maintaining privacy off the main road. Enjoy the covered front and back patios for relaxation or entertainment. Detached garage is perfect for parking, storage, or a workshop. View More

