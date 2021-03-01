2020-21 Elko Cross Country Schedule 2020-21 Elko Cross Country Schedule Date Meet Time March 2 @ Fallon 2 p.m. March 9 Elko 3:30 p.m. March 16 Fernley 2 p.m. March 23 Spring 2 p.m. Creek March 30 Elko 2 p.m. April 6 Dayton 2 p.m.
