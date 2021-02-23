 Skip to main content
2020-21 Elko Indians Football Schedule
agate

Date;Opponent;Time

March 6;@ Lowry;3 p.m.

March 13;Fernley;3 p.m.

March 20;Fallon;3 p.m.

March 27;@ Dayton;3 p.m.

April 3;Spring Creek;3 p.m.

