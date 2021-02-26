 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Elko Indians Soccer Schedule
0 comments
agate

2020-21 Elko Indians Soccer Schedule

2020-21 Elko Indians Soccer Schedule

2020-21 Elko Indians Soccer Schedule

Date Opponent Time

March 5 Fallon 2 p.m.

March 6 @ Spring Creek 11:45 a.m.

March 10 @ Fernley 2 p.m.

March 13 Lowry 11:45 a.m.

March 19 Dayton 2 p.m.

March 20 @ Fallon 11:45 a.m.

March 26 Spring Creek 2 p.m.

March 27 Fernley 11:45 a.m.

March 31 @ Lowry 2 p.m.

April 3 @ Dayton 11:45 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News