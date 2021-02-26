2020-21 Elko Indians Soccer Schedule
Date Opponent Time
March 5 Fallon 2 p.m.
March 6 @ Spring Creek 11:45 a.m.
March 10 @ Fernley 2 p.m.
March 13 Lowry 11:45 a.m.
March 19 Dayton 2 p.m.
March 20 @ Fallon 11:45 a.m.
March 26 Spring Creek 2 p.m.
March 27 Fernley 11:45 a.m.
March 31 @ Lowry 2 p.m.
April 3 @ Dayton 11:45 a.m.
