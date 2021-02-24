 Skip to main content
2020-21 Elko Lady Indians Girls Soccer Schedule
Date;Opponent;Time

March 5;@ Fallon;2 p.m.

March 6;Spring Creek;11:45 a.m.

March 12;Fernley;2 p.m.

March 13;@ Lowry;11:45 a.m.

March 17;@ Dayton;2 p.m.

March 20;Fallon;11:45 a.m.

March 24;@ Spring Creek;2 p.m.

March 27;@ Fernley;11:45 a.m.

April 2;Lowry;2 p.m.

April 3;Dayton;11:45 a.m.

