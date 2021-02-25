2020-21 Elko Lady Indians Golf Schedule
Date;Tournament;Time
March 5;@ Lowry;TBA
March 9;@ Fernley;TBA
March 18;@ Dayton;TBA
March 23;@ Fallon;TBA
March 30;@ Spring Creek;TBA
April 5;Elko;TBA
