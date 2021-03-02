 Skip to main content
2020-21 Elko Volleyball Schedule
2020-21 Elko Volleyball Schedule

2020-21 Elko Volleyball Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

March 5;@ Fallon;6 p.m.

March 6;Spring Creek;noon

March 11;@ Lowry;6 p.m.

March 13;Fernley;noon

March 18;@ Dayton;6 p.m.

March 20;Fallon;noon

March 26;@ Spring Creek;6 p.m.

March 27;@ Fernley;noon

April 2;Lowry;6 p.m.

April 3;Dayton;noon

Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids
Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

Elko's volleyball season will be one of changes, as head coach Jordan King takes over for her first year at the end of the bench. The Lady Indians, through graduation and voluntary departures, will also hit the court with a young, inexperienced unit.

