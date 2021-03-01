2020-21 Spring Creek Cross Country Schedule
Date;Meet;Time
March 2;@ Fallon;2 p.m.
March 9;@ Elko;2 p.m.
March 16;Spring Creek;2 p.m.
March 23;Spring Creek;2 p.m.
March 30;Elko;2 p.m.
