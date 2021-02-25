2020-21 Spring Creek Lady Spartans Golf Schedule
Date Tournament Time
March 5 @ Lowry TBA
March 9 @ Fernley TBA
March 18 @ Dayton TBA
March 23 @ Fallon TBA
March 30 Spring Creek TBA
April 5 @ Elko TBA
