2020-21 Spring Creek Lady Spartans Soccer Schedule
Date;Opponent;Time
March 5;@ Lowry;2 p.m.
March 6;@ Elko;11:45 a.m.
March 12;Fallon;2 p.m.
March 13;Dayton;noon
March 17;@ Fernley;2 p.m.
March 20;Lowry;11:45 a.m.
March 24;Elko;2 p.m.
March 27;@ Fallon;11:45 a.m.
March 31;@ Dayton;2 p.m.
April 3;Fernley;11:45 a.m.
