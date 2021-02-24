 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Spring Creek Lady Spartans Soccer Schedule
0 comments
agate

2020-21 Spring Creek Lady Spartans Soccer Schedule

2020-21 Spring Creek Lady Spartans Soccer Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

March 5;@ Lowry;2 p.m.

March 6;@ Elko;11:45 a.m.

March 12;Fallon;2 p.m.

March 13;Dayton;noon

March 17;@ Fernley;2 p.m.

March 20;Lowry;11:45 a.m.

March 24;Elko;2 p.m.

March 27;@ Fallon;11:45 a.m.

March 31;@ Dayton;2 p.m.

April 3;Fernley;11:45 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News