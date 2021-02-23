2020-21 Spring Creek Spartans Football Schedule
2020-21 Spring Creek Spartans Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time
March 6 Fernley 3 p.m.
March 13 @ Fallon 3 p.m.
March 20 Dayton 3 p.m.
March 27 Lowry 3 p.m.
April 3 @ Elko 3 p.m.
