2020-21 Spring Creek Volleyball Schedule
agate

Date;Opponent;Time

March 5;@ Lowry;7 p.m.

March 6;@ Elko;noon

March 12;Fallon;6 p.m.

March 13;Dayton;2 p.m.

March 17;@ Fernley;6 p.m.

March 20;Lowry;noon

March 26;Elko;6 p.m.

March 27;@ Fallon;noon

March 31;@ Dayton;6 p.m.

April 3;Fernley;noon

Lady Spartans return bulk of nucleus
Lady Spartans return bulk of nucleus

The Spring Creek volleyball team returns several contributors from its 2019 squad as the Lady Spartans push for a return to postseason play after their first appearance in the playoffs (2018) since 2012.

