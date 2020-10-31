 Skip to main content
2020 Readers' Choice: Home Services
HOME SERVICES

Best Carpet Cleaning

Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning

Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.

Address: 525 Water St.

Phone: 777-2220

Website: www.cunninghmnevada.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Silver: Mr. Sparkle

Bronze: Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Bronze: Oasis Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Oasis Carpet Cleaning is a new business in our community. However, the owner has over 20 years of experience working with all types of carpet. We strive to bring a personal and professional touch to our patrons.

Address: 385 Lakeport Drive, Spring Creek

Phone: 775-934-3247 or 934-9997

Website: www.facebook.com/OasisCarpetBiz

Hours: Flexible

Best in Home Improvement

Gold: Great Basin Granite

Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.

Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B

Phone: 775-748-5674

Website: www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite

Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: M&M Tile

We are a small business. Our main focus is to make sure to exceed your expectations in the remodel process. Cabinets, granite, tile, we can do it.

Address: 815 S. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-777-3999

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Elko Overhead Door

Best Landscape & Lawn Care

Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming

Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.

Phone: 775-934-0180

Website: www.battleborntreetrimming.com

Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service

Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise

Best Pest Control

Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control

We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.

Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek

Phone: 778-0494

Website: www.facebook.com/Ruby-Mountain-Pest-Control-LLC

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Beaver Getters

Bronze: Halo Pest Control

Best Plumbing/HVAC

Gold: Snyder Mechanical

Snyder Mechanical is known for plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repairs and new installations. Snyder Mechanical has been serving Elko County for over 30 years offering exceptional service for plumbing, heating and air conditioning repairs and new installations. Quality workmanship and customer service have always been a top priority at Snyder Mechanical. We always offer free estimates and provide after hours emergency service. No gimmicks and no hidden costs. Upfront pricing and honest evaluations are reasons why our loyal customers have trusted Snyder Mechanical for over 3 decades.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Highway, Ste. 104

Phone: 738-5616

Website: www.snydermechanical.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC

Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.

At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A

Phone: 738-9375

Website: www.rubymountainhvac.com

Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Lone Wolf

