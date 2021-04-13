 Skip to main content
2021 Elko Baseball Schedule
Date Opponent Time

April 16 @ Spring Creek 3 p.m.

April 17 Spring Creek 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)

April 21 Lowry 3 p.m.

April 24 @ Lowry 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)

April 28 @ Fallon 3 p.m.

May 1 Fallon 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)

May 5 @ Dayton 3 p.m.

May 8 Dayton noon (Doubleheader)

May 12 @ Fernley 3 p.m.

May 15 Fernley 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)

