2021 Elko Baseball Schedule
Date Opponent Time
April 16 @ Spring Creek 3 p.m.
April 17 Spring Creek 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)
April 21 Lowry 3 p.m.
April 24 @ Lowry 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)
April 28 @ Fallon 3 p.m.
May 1 Fallon 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)
May 5 @ Dayton 3 p.m.
May 8 Dayton noon (Doubleheader)
May 12 @ Fernley 3 p.m.
May 15 Fernley 11 a.m. (Doubleheader)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today