2021 Elko Boys Golf Schedule
Date;Tournament;Time

April 15;@ Spring Creek;10 a.m.

April 21;@ Fallon;10:30 a.m.

April 29;@ Dayton;noon

May 4;@ Fernley;10 a.m.

May 11;@ Lowry;10 a.m.

May 19;Elko;TBD

