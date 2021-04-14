2021 Elko Boys Golf Schedule
Date;Tournament;Time
April 15;@ Spring Creek;10 a.m.
April 21;@ Fallon;10:30 a.m.
April 29;@ Dayton;noon
May 4;@ Fernley;10 a.m.
May 11;@ Lowry;10 a.m.
May 19;Elko;TBD
