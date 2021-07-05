2021 National Basque Festival

ELKO — The 57th National Basque Festival was held over the holiday weekend, with events including a 5K run, dancing, handball and the popular the Sheepherder’s Bread Contest.
This year’s shortened festival was centered at the Basque Clubhouse.
The Elko Basque club’s first festival was organized in 1964 to commemorate Nevada’s centennial.
“They invited all of the existing Basque clubs to participate and to send musicians, dancers, and athletes to Elko for the event,” states a description at exploreelko.com.
“The festival is typically held on the Fourth of July weekend each year partly to celebrate the United States of America, but also to thank the community for accepting Basques and their heritage so freely,” stated travelnevada.com.