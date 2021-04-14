 Skip to main content
2021 Spring Creek Boys Golf Schedule
agate

Date;Tournament;Time

April 15;Spring Creek;10 a.m.

April 21;@ Fallon;10:30 a.m.

April 29;@ Dayton;noon

May 4;@ Fernley;10 a.m.

May 11;@ Lowry;10 a.m.

May 19;@ Elko;TBD

Spartans low on overall experience
Spartans low on overall experience

Spring Creek's boys golf team will open the year at home at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Spring Creek Golf Course. The majority of the Spartans are young, but they will be led by a 2019 3A state qualifier.

