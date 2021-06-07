 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $170,000

1920's Historic Bungalow in the tree streets. This home is perfect for renovators or investors. This property is a blank slate and has good potential. Roof and boiler are approximately 10 years old. There is a detached shop/garage that is in need of repair. some off street parking and alley access. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections
Local

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News