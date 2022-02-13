 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,999

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,999

This home is a perfect starter home! Its 3 bed 2.5 bath, has a very nice sized family room, and a little back porch with a fence, also has a detached garage! It is close to all amenities in Elko making it even more convenient, check it out before its gone! At this price it will go quickly!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News