3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $185,000

Welcome to 2242 Chism Drive in Elko! This 3 bedroom 2 bath is in a great location on a nice sized lot. Very cute home, yet has tons of potential to make it YOURS! New flooring in the living room. New shower in extra bathroom. Gorgeous trees in the yard along with nice green lawn. Automatic sprinklers and fenced yard. Come and take a look to see what this homes to offer!

