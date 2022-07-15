Welcome to this adorabe LIKE NEW Clayton Home,that is all electric helping with low heat bills in the winter months,3 bed 2 full bathroom, the entire acreage is fully fenced by lamoille fencing (cost approx $8,000k) outside offers a site built shed that could easily be made into a living quarters and another shed perfect for storage. This home would make a great home or a rental property! ***seller lived in the home for a very short amount of time, so the home is literally in amazing condition and feels BRAND NEW***
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sara E. Steninger, 32, was also ordered to pay more than $67,000 in restitution to the county
ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police.
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.
ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to th…
ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko…
"You see the direction we're going folks, you see what the intent is? Be softer on the criminals and with no concern toward the victims,” he said.
July 1
ELKO – A man who was shot and wounded in an Elko grocery store parking lot confrontation in December 2016 was arrested Friday in Spring Creek …
ELKO – Another round of lightning on Wednesday sparked multiple fires in the Elko District, including one near a youth camp about 60 miles sou…
12 days in jail after first chase, two years in prison after second chase