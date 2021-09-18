 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $190,000

This property features new roofs on both the house and HUGE insulated garage, 2 wood burning stoves, a chicken coop, and a pump house that is large enough to serve as extra storage. It is fully fenced and has mature trees with a drip system. The views of the mountains are stunning and it is close to town but feels like country living!

