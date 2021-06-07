3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $200,000

Charming 3-bedroom, 1 bath home in an Elko. Conveniently located near a shopping center. This home has a large lot with mature trees. The backyard is fully fenced, and nicely shaded. The yard includes two storage sheds. The home has a spacious living format, that consists of the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar seating, tile backsplash. Linoleum flooring throughout the home with carpet in all three bedrooms. The bathroom features a tile shower/ tub and has tile flooring. This home is priced to sell. Call today to book a showing. View More